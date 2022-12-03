Southeast DC Fire Engulfs Structure, Delays Metrobus Service

A fire in Southeast D.C. sent plumes of smoke into the air that could be visible from around the city and caused Metrobus delays on Saturday afternoon.

The call for a two-alarm fire at the 2700 block of MLK Avenue SE went out at around 3:47 p.m., according to Vito Maggiolo, the public information officer for D.C. Fire and EMS.

A vacant, large, wood-framed structure, abandoned on the property of the old St. Elizabeths Hospital, was well engulfed in flames when the fire department arrived, Maggiolo said.

Metrobus 🚌 customers around SE #DC: A fire on King Ave SE is causing delays & detours for our A- & W-Lines (A2,A4,A6,A7,A8,W2,W3,W4).



Plan extra travel time & longer waits for your bus. Sorry for any delay, check @Metrobusinfo for more service impact details#wmata #DCFinest https://t.co/pJmGKXGbsO — Metro (@wmata) December 3, 2022

The bulk of the fire was suppressed within 35 minutes, according to the fire department. There is no evidence of any injuries at this time.

Fire Chief John Donnelly said in a news conference that there were multiple collapses during the operation. He expects all of the pieces to fall overnight and for there to be nothing standing of the structure when the operation is over.

Donnelly also said it appeared that the structure was not being actively used for anything, and that no other structures were damaged on the campus.

About 130 firefighters and 30 units battled the flames, Donnelly said.

The cause of the blaze is not yet known. The fire affected Metrobus service, the transit agency said in a tweet. Riders should plan for delays and detours on the A and W lines (A2,A4,A6,A7,A8,W2,W3).

