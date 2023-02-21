Southbound I-95 Shut Down at Quantico Exit for Tractor-trailer Fire

All lanes of southbound Interstate 95 are shut down Tuesday at exit 148 for Quantico because of a tractor-trailer fire just south of that exit, causing miles of backup.

The fire was first reported at around 7:30 p.m. No injuries were reported.

Traffic was being diverted at exit 148 and guided to Route 1. Drivers could get back on I-95 at exit 143 in Stafford.

There are over seven miles of delays toward Dumfries as of 9:15 p.m.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.