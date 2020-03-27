Sources: Guardsman With Coronavirus Stationed at FedEx Field

A Maryland National Guardsman who tested positive for the coronavirus was stationed at the FedEx Field screening site, sources told News4.

The soldier is in isolation, according to a Maryland National Guard spokesman. Around 20 others are quarantined to limit the spread of the virus.

Military medical personnel and leaders are cleaning and sanitizing work areas and equipment to protect other Maryland National Guard members and the public, according to the spokesman.

The National Guard is helping the Prince Georre's County Department of Health set up the FedEx Field screening site, which is scheduled to open Monday.