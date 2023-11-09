Some DC restuarants and bars to stay open late for upcoming holidays

Nearly 250 restaurants and bars in D.C. plan to stay open late for Veterans Day weekend, and the deadline is approaching for businesses to register to stay open later for Christmas and New Year's Day celebrations, the city's Alcoholic Beverage and Cannabis Administration announced Wednesday.

Some of the many bars, restaurants and venues that registered with the ABCA to stay open later this weekend include Bar Boheme, Biergarten Haus, Decades, The Darcy Hotel, Le Diplomate, Madam's Organ and Union Stage. Go here to see the full list.

Registered and approved businesses can sell and serve alcohol until 4 a.m. and operate 24-hours a day in conjunction with select D.C. government and federal holidays.

While those businesses registered for extended hours, it's not a guarantee that all of them are staying open late. The ABCA advised patrons to reach out to bars before they go.

Licensed businesses must submit an extended holiday hours registration form by 4 p.m. on Nov. 24 to stay open late for the Christmas holiday and by 4 p.m. on Dec. 1 for New Year's. Registration is free and forms are accepted on an ongoing basis, the ABCA said.