‘Smart Growth': Turning Your Garage Into an Office Space

After months of working from a kitchen table or a basement, many might still be looking for more space.

Kathryn Everett has been working from her Chevy Chase, Maryland home during the pandemic and has found her new home office was just a few feet away — the garage outside her house.

At the time, she and her friend and colleague, Seth Ballard with Ballard + Mensua Architecture, were thinking of getting an office together, until Everett had a change of heart.

“Well, my office was in the basement of our house and I was always interrupted by dogs, kids,” Everett said.

The 500-square foot office packs a punch with multiple workspace options, ample space for books, decor and even a bathroom.

“Everybody is investing in every which was shape or form to be able to do what we’re doing right now on zoom and not bother your family,” Ballard said.

Ballard said garage renovations are picking up steam. He said he got three in the pipeline right now and just finished one recently.

For Everett, creating this home office was about more than just finding a quiet place to work, it was creating a space that would inspire.

Pandemic or not, she called it, “smart growth."

”People need to think about their properties in terms of maximizing every square inch of the property’s footprint,” Everett said.

Everett, now, sold the home she did all the work on, but she said everything she invested she got back and then some in the sale price.

She said it was time to downsize and let someone else enjoy the space.