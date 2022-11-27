Small Plane Dangles From Power Transmission Tower in Montgomery County

A small plane with two people aboard slammed into a power transmission tower in Montgomery County, Maryland, on Sunday evening, authorities said. Two people were left stranded in the crumpled aircraft 100 feet from the ground and the crash left large swaths of the county without power.

The single-engine Mooney M20J plane crashed into PEPCO electricity transmission wires near Goshen Road and Rothbury Drive in Gaithersburg around 5:40 p.m., the FAA and Montgomery County authorities said.

The pilot and passenger were not hurt but are stuck in the plane that is wedged into the transmission tower, authorities said.

In an update Sunday night, Montgomery County fire Chief Scott Goldstein explained what the rescue would entail.

"There is no other way to determine if it's safe to access the tower until it is grounded, or bonded," Goldstein said. "Crews have to go up to the wires themselves to put clamps or cables onto the wire to then ensure that there's no static electricity, no residual power... as well as the vibration of the airplane, securing the airplane to the tower structure."

He said the aircraft would likely not be stable until it's "chained and strapped" in place, and it must be stable before rescuers attempt to extricate the people inside.

"We are taking measured and risk-balanced steps to approach this activity," Goldstein continued.

The aerial lines are still live, authorities said. The collision, however, damaged some of the lines leaving 85,000 customers without electricity, PEPCO said.

The fire department urged the community to stay away because the area is very dangerous.

The FAA said the plane departed the Westchester County Airport in White Plains, New York. The intended destination was Montgomery Airpark, the fire department said.

