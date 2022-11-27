Montgomery County

Small Plane Dangles From Power Transmission Tower in Montgomery County

Two people are onboard the plane that is dangling about 100 feet from the ground. The crash has knocked out power for 85,000 customers, PEPCO said

By Briana Trujillo

NBC Universal, Inc.

A small plane with two people aboard slammed into a power transmission tower in Montgomery County, Maryland, on Sunday evening, authorities said. Two people were left stranded in the crumpled aircraft 100 feet from the ground and the crash left large swaths of the county without power.

The single-engine Mooney M20J plane crashed into PEPCO electricity transmission wires near Goshen Road and Rothbury Drive in Gaithersburg around 5:40 p.m., the FAA and Montgomery County authorities said.

The pilot and passenger were not hurt but are stuck in the plane that is wedged into the transmission tower, authorities said.

In an update Sunday night, Montgomery County fire Chief Scott Goldstein explained what the rescue would entail.

"There is no other way to determine if it's safe to access the tower until it is grounded, or bonded," Goldstein said. "Crews have to go up to the wires themselves to put clamps or cables onto the wire to then ensure that there's no static electricity, no residual power... as well as the vibration of the airplane, securing the airplane to the tower structure."

He said the aircraft would likely not be stable until it's "chained and strapped" in place, and it must be stable before rescuers attempt to extricate the people inside.

Local

Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia local news, events and information

Washington DC 8 hours ago

Driver Detained After Woman Hurt in Possible Road Rage Shooting on DC-295

Washington Commanders 11 hours ago

Commanders Vs. Falcons Week 12 Inactives: Chase Young's 2022 Debut on Hold

"We are taking measured and risk-balanced steps to approach this activity," Goldstein continued.

The aerial lines are still live, authorities said. The collision, however, damaged some of the lines leaving 85,000 customers without electricity, PEPCO said.

The fire department urged the community to stay away because the area is very dangerous.

The FAA said the plane departed the Westchester County Airport in White Plains, New York. The intended destination was Montgomery Airpark, the fire department said.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.

This article tagged under:

Montgomery Countyplane crash
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Coronavirus Pandemic See It, Share It Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds Submit a tip The Scene 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
About NBC4 Washington Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us