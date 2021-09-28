Six Flags America to Limit Entry After Large Fights Closed Park

Six Flags America in the Maryland suburbs of Washington, D.C., announced it will close early and limit entry for the remainder of the season after fights broke out on the first night of Fright Fest.

The park will close at 9 p.m. for the rest of the season, which runs through Halloween. Guests won't be allowed in after 7 p.m., and visitors will be barred from reentering after 6 p.m., a park spokesman said Monday.

The policy change comes after News4 viewers said they were told to leave the park Saturday as several clashes broke out between large groups of people. Videos posted to social media appeared to show security guards trying to break up brawls between young people.

"We continuously evaluate our security and safety protocols, and meet regularly with local law enforcement to review and refine our practices," Six Flags said.

A park spokesman said they wouldn't comment further on security plans so they could "avoid compromising the effectiveness of our security protocols."

Prince George’s County police confirmed that officers stationed at the park in Bowie responded to the fights, but said no one was arrested, news outlets reported.

Six Flags said some guests’ “improper behavior” prompted the early closure.

“The safety of our guests and team members is always our top priority,” a spokesperson said. “After observing the improper behavior of some guests, the park was closed approximately an hour early out of an abundance of caution.”

Police were reviewing video to identify the people victimized by vandalism at Six Flags over the weekend and potential suspects, the department said in a statement on Monday. Police and park officials meet regularly to discuss safety and security plans at the park and will meet later this week to review plans.