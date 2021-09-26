Six Flags America Closes Early After Large Fights

Six Flags America closed early on Saturday after visitors to the amusement park saw — and filmed — large fights.

News4 viewers said they were told to leave the park after they saw several clashes break out between large groups of people. Videos posted to social media appeared to show security guards trying to break up brawls between young people.

Why is Six Flags kicking us out an hour and a half early, has sirens outside, and moving all police/security outside the gates? Nobody is communicating info.@fox5newsdc @SixFlags @SixFlagsDC pic.twitter.com/bEpX4at1SA — Jenny (@resultsinamonth) September 26, 2021

Six Flags said management opted to close the park early because of “the improper behavior of some guests.”

“The safety of our guests and team members is always our top priority. After observing the improper behavior of some guests, the park was closed approximately an hour early out of an abundance of caution,” a spokesman told News4.

No one was arrested and no one needed to be taken to a hospital, the Six Flags spokesman said.

It was the first night of Fright Fest Halloween festivities at the park.

Prince George’s County police did not immediately respond to an inquiry.

