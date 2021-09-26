Six Flags

Six Flags America Closes Early After Large Fights

Six Flags said management opted to close the park early because of “the improper behavior of some guests"

By NBC Washington Staff

six flags clash
Courtesy of Twitter/Issatayla

Six Flags America closed early on Saturday after visitors to the amusement park saw — and filmed — large fights. 

News4 viewers said they were told to leave the park after they saw several clashes break out between large groups of people. Videos posted to social media appeared to show security guards trying to break up brawls between young people. 

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Six Flags said management opted to close the park early because of “the improper behavior of some guests.” 

“The safety of our guests and team members is always our top priority. After observing the improper behavior of some guests, the park was closed approximately an hour early out of an abundance of caution,” a spokesman told News4. 

Local

NFL 1 hour ago

Washington Vs. Buffalo Week 3 Inactives: Matt Ioannidis Out

Watergate 3 hours ago

HBO Show on Watergate Filming in DC; Cars From '70s Parked Downtown

No one was arrested and no one needed to be taken to a hospital, the Six Flags spokesman said. 

It was the first night of Fright Fest Halloween festivities at the park. 

Prince George’s County police did not immediately respond to an inquiry. 

Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story. 

This article tagged under:

Six FlagsPGPDsix flags america
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Health Changing Minds NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us