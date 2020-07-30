Silver Line Work Accelerating During Pandemic

Significant gains have been made toward completion of phase two of the Silver Line during the coronavirus pandemic.

Six stations from Reston to Dulles International Airport and into Loudoun County are still under construction, but the pandemic shutdown may be accelerating some of the necessary work.

“COVID-19 actually did end up helping us to get our work done sooner,” said Charles Stark, the head of the project. “In one month we were able to do the amount of work that would have taken 15 to 16 weekend shutdowns.”

The line has been closed this summer, allowing crews extra time to connect the first and second phases.

The hopeful projection is the airports authority can finish phase two and hand it over to Metro for testing in December or January.

Metro will take the project and test it to make sure everything is in order, and if all goes well, the next phase could be looking at a spring opening.