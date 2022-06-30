Shots Fired During Police Chase in Bethesda, 3 in Custody: Police

Three people are in custody after shots were fired during a police chase that ended in a crash early Thursday on the Capital Beltway in Bethesda, police said

Officers first responded to a call for an attempted burglary near Bradley Boulevard and Fairfax Road overnight, Montgomery County police said.

During the chase, police said the suspects allegedly fired shots at officers. No one was hit — and no officers returned fire, police said. It’s not clear where shots were fired.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The pursuit ended in a crash on Interstate 495 near Rockville Pike, police said. No injuries were immediately reported.

Two suspects were taken into custody as police used helicopters to search for a third. That third suspect has been apprehended, police said.

Traffic was briefly brought to a standstill, but our partners at WTOP report that all lanes are back open.

Investigators looked for shell casings and other evidence overnight.

Stay with News4 for more on this developing story.