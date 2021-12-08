Shots Fired at Columbia Heights Metro Station

Someone fired a gun at the Columbia Heights Metro station Wednesday evening, police say.

The shots were fired in the direction of a train after a fight happened onboard, Metro police said. Officers responded to the shooting about 7:20 p.m.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The train stopped at Mt. Vernon Square. It's not clear at this time if anyone was injured in the shooting.

Green and Yellow Line trains are single-tracking at Mt. Vernon Square and temporarily bypassing Columbia Heights as police investigate, Metro said. Shuttle bus service is being established and regular route Metrobus line service is available as an alternative.

Stay with News4 for updates to this developing story.