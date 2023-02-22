Officer Shoots Man Near Tysons Corner Center: Police

A police officer shot and injured a man near the Bloomingdale's store at Tysons Corner Center Wednesday night, Fairfax County police say.

The shooting happened in the 8100 block of Fashion Boulevard, police said.

Police said one man was shot in the upper body and medics took him to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Video from Chopper4 shows a large number of police cruisers, firetrucks and an ambulance at the back of the parking lot outside of Bloomingdale's.

It appeared first responders were also in a wooded area near the parking lot.

No officers were injured, police said.

Police have not said what led up to the shooting or given any information at this time about the man who was shot.

Stay with News4 for updates to this developing story.