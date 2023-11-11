‘She was a very sweet girl:' Palestinian restaurant owner in Falls Church grieves family killed in Gaza

The Israel-Hamas War has had devastating effects on families around the world, and those in the D.C. area are no exception.

Khalid Mekki knows firsthand what that heartbreak feels like. The owner of Bawadi, a Palestinian restaurant in Falls Church, has been anxiously waiting for updates from his family in Gaza.

Then he found out that his niece and her three daughters had been killed by a bomb.

"We miss her a lot. She was a very, very sweet girl," Mekki said. "It was very sad for us, and it’s been sad the whole time."

Two of her sons survived the blast, because they were not home at the time, but they were injured. He shared photos of one of her young sons, bandages wrapped around his head.

Mekki told News4 that before the war, his niece was an award winning hairstylist. She had been looking forward to a competition in Jordan.

"It breaks my heart when I remember the fear she was in before," Mekki said. "Like every time when I texted her, 'how are you holding, how is everything,' she says they are very scared."

Mekki has been trying to get updates from his other relatives who are still in Gaza. But with the lack of cell service, it's been difficult.

He says he hopes there will be a cease fire soon.

"This war is unproportional," Mekki said. "I mean, the use of force by Israel is getting too much and killing too many people."

He told News4 that ever since the devastating loss, customers have been pouring in to his restaurant in Falls Church.

He’s grateful for their kind words.

"We have been getting a lot of support from the community and we really appreciate, we thank them for the support," Mekki said. "And we hope for peace."

Bawadi is holding a fundraiser on Monday evening. The restaurant plans to donate 50% of their proceeds to support relief efforts for the Palestinian people.