Washington DC

Sex Assault Suspect Falls to Death in Northwest DC: Police

The suspect tried to escape, then fell off a building in the Cleveland Park area

By NBC Washington Staff

A suspect fleeing the scene of a sexual assault in a Northwest D.C. apartment Wednesday fell from the building and died, police say.

The suspect entered two occupied residencies in a building in the 2500 block of Porter Street Northwest, D.C. police say.

A female victim was assaulted in one of those apartments, police say.

The suspect fled to the roof and tried to escape by hanging off a ledge, but plummeted from the building.

Police arrived about 1:15 a.m. The suspect died on the scene, police say.

Authorities haven’t released any identifying information about the suspect.

