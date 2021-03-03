Sex Assault Suspect Falls to Death in Northwest DC: Police

A suspect fleeing the scene of a sexual assault in a Northwest D.C. apartment Wednesday fell from the building and died, police say.

The suspect entered two occupied residencies in a building in the 2500 block of Porter Street Northwest, D.C. police say.

A female victim was assaulted in one of those apartments, police say.

The suspect fled to the roof and tried to escape by hanging off a ledge, but plummeted from the building.

Download our NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Police arrived about 1:15 a.m. The suspect died on the scene, police say.

Authorities haven’t released any identifying information about the suspect.

Stay with News4 for more on this developing story