Several People Hurt After Crash on Route 355 in Germantown

Several people are in the hospital after an overnight crash in Germantown, Maryland, authorities say.

The crash happened at about 11:15 p.m. Saturday on Route 355 Frederick Road near Plummer Drive, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue.

Montgomery County Fire tweeted photos that show a truck appearing to have crashed through the front yard of a home.

Medics took at least three people to the hospital. Two people have life-threatening injuries, and one person has not life-threatening injuries.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

A traffic advisory was issued due to blocked lanes from the incident.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.