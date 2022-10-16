Montgomery County

Several People Hurt After Crash on Route 355 in Germantown

A truck appeared to have crashed through the front yard of a home, the cause of the crash is under investigation

By NBC Washington Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Several people are in the hospital after an overnight crash in Germantown, Maryland, authorities say.

The crash happened at about 11:15 p.m. Saturday on Route 355 Frederick Road near Plummer Drive, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue.

Montgomery County Fire tweeted photos that show a truck appearing to have crashed through the front yard of a home.

Medics took at least three people to the hospital. Two people have life-threatening injuries, and one person has not life-threatening injuries.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

A traffic advisory was issued due to blocked lanes from the incident.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

fatal crash 22 hours ago

Man Killed in Collision in Frederick County

car theft Oct 14

Maryland Woman Warns of Theft Risk for Certain Cars

This article tagged under:

Montgomery CountycrashGermantown
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Coronavirus Pandemic See It, Share It Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds Submit a tip The Scene 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds LX News Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us