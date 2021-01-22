Metro

Several Injured in Metrobus, Car Crash in Northeast DC

A bus and car appeared to crash head-on at Benning Road and Minnesota Avenue Northeast

By Sophia Barnes

Several people were injured in Northeast D.C. Thursday night when a Metrobus and a car crashed head-on, authorities say.

The car and bus collided shortly before midnight at Benning Road and Minnesota Avenue NE, Metro says.

Seven bus passengers were injured, but are expected to be OK, Metro says.

The driver of the car is in critical condition, fire officials told our news partners at WTOP.

Multiple bus passengers were taken to hospitals, one in critical condition, one in serious conditions and others with minor injuries, according to WTOP.

Photos show a bus flashing an X2 route sign and a black car with significant front-end damage.

The police investigation shut down roads, but all lanes were reopened by 6 a.m.

