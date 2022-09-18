Settlement Reached in VCU Hazing Death

A settlement was reached in the fraternity hazing death of a freshman from alcohol poisoning at Virginia Commonwealth University.

In 2021, 19-year-old Adam Oakes was pledging the Delta Chi fraternity when he died after being forced to drink excessively at an off-campus party.

The Fairfax Circuit County Court approved a $995,000 settlement from VCU and Virginia to the Oakes family.

The family and university also reached an agreement on changes to campus Greek life. One of those changes is a campus wide hazing prevention day on February 27, the anniversary of Oakes death.

“Nothing can take away the pain of losing someone so loved. Our agreement honors his memory, and our goal is that it will help save lives in the future," the Oakes family and VCU said in a joint statement.

The two groups hope the agreement will set a “national model” for sorority and fraternity life at universities.