‘Senseless Gun Violence': Teen Killed After Suspects Open Fire in Northwest DC, Police Say

A teenager died after at least three men jumped out of an SUV in Northwest D.C. Friday and began shooting, police said.

A dark-colored SUV pulled into the 200 block of V Street NW about 2:45 a.m., then suspects got out and began firing, surveillance video shows, according to D.C. police.

The victim, 16-year-old Mylaki Young, ran and tried to hide in an apartment building, resulting in gunfire hitting the building, police said. Video from the scene shows shattered windows on the two floors above a front door.

Officers responded and found the victim with several gunshot wounds, police said. He was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.

No other injuries were reported.

“It’s tragic anytime somebody loses their life. But, you know, for what appears to be just senseless gun violence… too many people with too many guns in their hands,” Metropolitan Police Department Cmdr. James Boteler said.

The scene is near The Park at LeDroit and Howard University Hospital.

Ms. Goodman is a grandmother who’s lived in the area for eight years.

"Is it a death sentence, me having to stay here?"

She says it's unfair that an affordable place to live isn't safe.

“It’s the middle of the night, just trying to get some rest, you wake up, it sounds like Baghdad. It sounds like war,” Ms. Goodman said. "Help is needed here. Very, very bad and desperately."

She says the violence is so bad that her grandkids know what to do when gunfire erupts.

“They know what it is. They know what the sound is. They know they have to duck. It’s sad, because they have fear. We have fear, but we’re grown-ups,” Ms. Goodman said.

