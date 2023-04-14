‘Senseless Gun Violence': Man Killed After Suspects Open Fire in Northwest DC, Police Say

A man is dead after at least three men jumped out of an SUV in Northwest D.C. Friday and began shooting, police said.

A dark SUV pulled into the 200 block of V Street NW about 2:45 a.m., then suspects got out and began firing, surveillance video shows, according to D.C. police.

The victim ran and tried to hide in an apartment building, which was damaged by gunfire, police said.

Officers responded and found the victim with several gunshot wounds, police said. He was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.

Police said the victim was a young adult but didn’t immediately release his name.

No other injuries were reported.

“It’s tragic anytime somebody loses their life. But, you know, for what appears to be just senseless gun violence… too many people with too many guns in their hands,” Metropolitan Police Department Cmdr. James Boteler said.

The scene is near The Park at LeDroit and Howard University Hospital.

