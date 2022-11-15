Senior Citizens Rescued From Retirement Home Fire in Foggy Bottom

D.C. Fire and EMS rescued senior citizens from a building in Northwest D.C. Tuesday afternoon after heavy smoke from a fire trapped residents inside their apartments.

Firefighters battled a smoky fire at St. Mary’s Court, a seniors retirement home on 24th Street NW in Foggy Bottom.

“When they arrived on the scene, they found smoke conditions on the second floor and numerous people in distress,” D.C. Fire Chief John Donnelly said.

More than 100 people live there, and firefighters moved quickly to guide them to safety. Some were reached by ladder.

“Oh frightened, frightened,” one of the rescued residents told News4. “I was standing at the window yelling, ‘Help, help, help!’”

“It was terrible, smoke everywhere,” another resident said. “It was, like, blinding. Couldn’t see … I was, like, kind of panicking.”

Six people were taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation. They’re expected to be OK.

Others were sheltered on Metrobuses on a cold, damp day.

The goal is to get as many residents back in their apartments as possible and find safe and secure places for everyone to stay.