See it: Possible meteor spotted flashing over Virginia, Maryland and beyond

Over 200 people reported seeing a possible meteor fly over D.C., Maryland, Virginia and other northeastern states on Wednesday evening, according to the American Meteor Society (AMS).

Dozens of people reported seeing the bright orb flash across the sky in Maryland and Virginia. The potential fireball was seen as far south as Lynchburg and Richmond, Virginia, and north toward Toronto, Canada, according to reports submitted to the website.

Donald Bradner posted footage from a security camera in Lisden, Virginia, showing a bright flash for fewer than five seconds.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

A user on Reddit shared dashcam footage showing the light near Interstate 66.

Fireballs are officially considered very bright meteors — ones that appear brighter than the planet Venus, according to AMS. We’ve reached out to NASA to ask how they’re designating this celestial event.

“Several thousand meteors of fireball magnitude occur in the Earth’s atmosphere each day,” AMS said. “The vast majority of these, however, occur over the oceans and uninhabited regions, and a good many are masked by daylight.”

Did you take any photos or video of the possible meteor? Tag @nbcwashington on social media, email isee@nbcwashington.com or submit it here!