Search underway for Falls Church rape suspect

Fairfax County police are asking for the public's help to find a man suspected of raping a woman in Falls Church on Sunday.

About 2:30 a.m., a witness saw a man standing over a woman who was partially undressed in a wooded area between Seminary Road and Leesburg Pike, police said. The woman then asked the witness for help, and the witness called police.

Before police arrived, the suspect ran toward Leesburg Pike.

The woman told police she was walking on Columbia Pike when the suspect began following her and dragged her into the wooded area, where he sexually assaulted her.

Police described the suspect as a Hispanic man in his late 30s or early 40s, about 5’5’’ and 220 pounds with a stocky frame. He was wearing a black t-shirt with a white design and black jeans.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to call 703-246-7800, option 3. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by phone 1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477) or online.