DC-Area Schools to Close Tuesday Due to Snowstorm

Major school systems have announced closures for Tuesday as a major snowstorm dumped as much as a foot of snow on parts of the D.C. area, leaving residents coping with power outages, poor road conditions and disruptions to COVID-19 testing sites.
Here are the districts.
Alexandria City Public Schools
Alexandria Public Schools and offices and offices will close for in-person learning and activities on Jan. 4. However, the district says there will be virtual learning.
Fairfax County Public Schools
All Fairfax County Public Schools and central offices will be closed on Jan. 4. Both in-person and virtual learning is canceled.
Extra curricular activities and team practices are also canceled.
Fredericksburg City Public Schools
Fredericksburg City Public Schools will be closed on Jan. 4 "due to current road conditions, power outages, and the inability to clear parking lots."
The district said essential workers should report when road conditions are safe.
Manassas City Public Schools
All Manassas City Public Schools will be closed on Jan 4, 2022 "due to snow and icy conditions in certain areas." The district said it was "code blue" for employees.
Prince William County Public Schools
All district schools and offices will be closed on Jan. 4. There will no in-person or virtual classes.
Stafford County Public Schools
Stafford County Public Schools and offices will close on Jan. 4.
The district says employees should not report to teleworking and students will not have virtual learning.
D.C. Public Schools
D.C. Public Schools were already scheduled to be closed Monday and Tuesday amid a major effort to test every student and staff member. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced that because of the storm, students must now test on Wednesday, Jan. 5 and schools will reopen on Thursday, Jan. 6.