Sabrina Carpenter announced her ‘Short n' Sweet' Tour dates and she's skipping DC

Singer Sabrina Carpenter announced her 2024 North American tour dates, and fans in the D.C. area are upset that the District didn’t make the list.

Carpenter is scheduled to kick off her “Short n’ Sweet Tour” in San Francisco on Aug. 10, marking the first show out of 30 planned for the U.S. and Canada.

The singer will headline arenas in cities across the continent, including major stops in New York City; Nashville, Tennessee; Toronto, Ontario in Canada; Los Angeles, California and Austin, Texas.

However, despite the extensive list, the nation’s capital is noticeably absent from her tour itinerary... and D.C. fans are not happy.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

“Please artists, start coming to D.C. again! What’s going on?” said one TikTok user.

“I don’t consider Baltimore to be a part of the DMV," said another. "So, because of that, I feel like a lot of artists are skipping out on a key part of the country.”

It's not the first time D.C. has been snubbed by a major pop star. Swifties may still be nursing their wounds from when Taylor Swift skipped over the District during her spectacular Eras tour.

While D.C. fans of Sabrina Carpenter may be feeling overlooked, they won't need to go beyond Maryland or Virginia to see this show.

Carpenter’s tour will make a stop in Baltimore, providing a nearby option for those willing to make the trip. The tour will come to CFG Bank Arena in Baltimore on Oct. 5.

The stop closest to Virginia fans is a bit farther away from the District: The tour will be in Charlottesville at the John Paul Jones Arena on Oct. 20.

Carpenter is planning to release her newest album “Short n’ Sweet” on Aug. 23. The singer hasn’t shared her full tracklist; however, she confirmed that “Espresso” and “Please Please Please” are both included.

Here's the full list of tour stops and dates: