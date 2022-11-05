Local Institutions Beg Taylor Swift to Bring Tour to DC Area

Pop superstar Taylor Swift announced “The Eras Tour” will be playing across the U.S. in 2023, but is notably skipping the D.C. area.

The announcement was made Tuesday, about a week after the release of her album “Midnights.” In a social media post, Swift described the tour as a "journey through the musical eras of my career (past & present!)"

Following the tour announcement, local fans expressed disappointment and joked online that Swift not playing at FedExField was connected to the possible sale of the Washington Commanders. A Swift-inspired dance party, coming to the 9:30 Club in January, also quickly sold out during the week.

D.C. area celebrities and institutions got involved by tweeting reasons why Swift should change her mind and add the area to the tour.

"@taylorswift13 Taylor? And @washingtondc please? I’ll cook for you?" @chefjoseandres tweeted.

The Library of Congress invited her for a visit and shared some of her lyrics.

"@LibnOfCongress @chefjoseandres @taylorswift13 @taylorswift13 We guess you could say the @LibnOfCongress & @chefjoseandres are ... Dreaming 'bout the day when you wake up and find that what you're looking for has been here the whole time," @librarycongress tweeted.

The National Air & Space Museum offered to show Swift how to use a telescope.

"@taylorswift13, we're a little concerned with you staring directly at the Sun (but never in the mirror). If you do a show in DC, we'd love to show you how to safely observe with a special solar telescope. We could even bring one to the show!" @airandspace tweeted.

The D.C. Public Library tweeted Swift would miss the opportunity to use the MLK Library slide.

Is @taylorswift13 really passing up the opportunity to go down the MLK Library slide?!



Swift added eight shows to the tour on Friday, but the D.C. area was not included.

The closest locations for D.C. area fans to see "The Eras Tour" are Philadelphia and East Rutherford, New Jersey. Tickets go on sale for the general public on Nov. 18 at 10 a.m.