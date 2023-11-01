Maryland

Rockville homeowners open door for home invader thinking it's trick-or-treaters

The homeowners were not injured, police say

By Allison Hageman and NBC Washington Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Homeowners in Rockville, Maryland, got an unexpected scare on Halloween when they mistook a home invader for trick-or-treaters, police say.

The homeowners said they heard the doorbell ring and opened the door for what they thought were trick-or-treaters. Instead, a man at the front door allegedly forced his way inside, according to the Rockville City Police.

Officers were called to the home on Pebble Ridge Court at about 8 p.m. Tuesday for a home invasion. They found one of the homeowners in the front yard holding the man on the ground.

The homeowners were not injured.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

The suspect was taken into custody and faces several charges. He is described as a 23-year-old man.

It's not clear if the homeowners and the suspect know each other.

gun violence 10 hours ago

Teen, two men hurt in DC shootings on Halloween: Police

Halloween 14 hours ago

Sen. Warner, the Mad Chef, celebrates Halloween with trick-or-treaters in Old Town Alexandria

Washington DC Oct 31

Keep your trick-or-treaters and home safe with these tips

This article tagged under:

MarylandCrime and CourtsRockville
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
About NBC4 Washington Our News Standards Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us