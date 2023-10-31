Keep your trick-or-treaters safe with these Halloween safety tips

Mini goblins, Barbies and superhero's will be trick-or-treating across the D.C. area Tuesday evening. While Halloween is all about spookiness and candy, officials say to follow some tips to keep your kids safe.

D.C. police are hosting Safe Haven events at various departments throughout the city. News4 stopped by a haunted house at the Third District Police Station along U Street NW.

“This is an opportunity for our residents, our visitors, our children, our party goers alike, to come enjoy a Safe Haven event that's off the streets, out of the weather because we're indoors, and it gives them an opportunity to really just have some fun,” Metropolitan Police Department Cmdr. James Boteler said.

For a full list of Halloween Safe Haven events in D.C. go here.

Halloween safety tips

The first tip for parents is to stay in well-lit areas when you are outside in the street and walking around.

Trick-or-treaters should use glow sticks or a flashlight to light the way to candy. Wearing bright clothes or a neon costume will also help them stand out during Halloween.

It is recommended, that kids stay in a gaggle of ghosts with adults accompanying them for extra safety.

“We want to make sure tonight is a safe fun time for folks," Boteler said. "But, we also want to make sure that folks aren't out there taking advantage of the extra people that might be on the street tonight.”

Halloween forecast

Today's highs will be in the mid-50s. The spooky drop in temperatures will make it a cold evening in the 40s. Some rain is expected before noon, but should be dry in most areas of D.C. by nightime, according to Storm Team4.