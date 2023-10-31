Teen, two men hurt in DC shootings on Halloween: Police

Three shootings left a teenager and two men hurt on Halloween night in Washington, D.C., police said. All are expected to survive.

The first shooting happened at around 4 p.m. Tuesday in the 2700 block of Naylor Road SE, where a teenage boy was found shot in the leg, authorities said. He was taken to a hospital.

Authorities later found one man shot at around 7 p.m. on the corner of 4th Street and Rhode Island Avenue NE in Edgewood. He had injuries that did not appear to be life threatening, police said.

Several blocks of Rhode Island Avenue NE were closed in both directions. Video showed detectives concentrating on a motorcycle lying in the center of the crime scene.

And just before 7:15 p.m., another man was found shot in the 1700 block of Lincoln Road NE in Eckington, police said. His injuries are also considered not life-threatening.

D.C. police are investigating if he was hurt in the Rhode Island Avenue shooting and somehow moved to Lincoln Road. Currently the shootings are being investigated as separate cases.

It was not immediately clear if the gunfire took place at any Halloween or related events.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.