Rockville Apartment Fire Spreads, Damaging Multiple Units and Injuring 2

By NBC Washington Staff

Firefighters battled a three-alarm fire in Rockville apartments Monday morning, authorities said.

Firefighters responded to a building fire at the 800 block of College Parkway at about 9 a.m. When crews arrived, they found a "heavy" fire coming from the top floor of an apartment, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service said.

The building was a three-story garden-style apartment. The top floor fire burned through the roof and extended to two other buildings, firefighters said.

Residents were evacuated from the building, and several were assisted by rescue personnel. It was not immediately clear how many people were evacuated.

Two residents suffered minor injuries and as many as 25 apartments were damaged, according to Montgomery County Fire Chief Scott Goldstein.

