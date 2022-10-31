Rockville Apartment Fire Spreads, Damaging Multiple Units and Injuring 2

Firefighters battled a three-alarm fire in Rockville apartments Monday morning, authorities said.

Firefighters responded to a building fire at the 800 block of College Parkway at about 9 a.m. When crews arrived, they found a "heavy" fire coming from the top floor of an apartment, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service said.

Montgomery County fire on scene of a three alarm fire on College Parkway in Rockville. Near Montgomery College. Dozens of units damaged, two hurt. pic.twitter.com/Vfm8Z6DoBB — Darcy Spencer (@darcyspencer) October 31, 2022

The building was a three-story garden-style apartment. The top floor fire burned through the roof and extended to two other buildings, firefighters said.

Residents were evacuated from the building, and several were assisted by rescue personnel. It was not immediately clear how many people were evacuated.

Two residents suffered minor injuries and as many as 25 apartments were damaged, according to Montgomery County Fire Chief Scott Goldstein.

This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for more updates.