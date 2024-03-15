Rock ‘n' Roll Half Marathon to close many DC roads Friday, Saturday

The Rock 'n' Roll Half Marathon and 5K returns to D.C. this Saturday, March 16.
D.C. police announced the street closures of several roads and parking restrictions due to the run.
Drivers should plan on avoiding running routes and anticipate officers directing traffic near the course.
Nearly 20,000 runners are registered for the event.
The race will begin near 14th and Constitution on the National Mall and end near the Capitol grounds. The route goes into Virginia via the Arlington Memorial Bridge, along the Rock Creek and Potomac Parkway into Woodley Park, Columbia Heights, NoMa and near Judiciary Square.
Here's what D.C. police said about road closures and parking restrictions.
Road closures in DC on Friday and Saturday
The following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic from 6 p.m. on Friday, March 15 to approximately 6 p.m. on Saturday, March 16, 2024:
- Pennsylvania Avenue from 3rd Street to 7th Street, NW
- Constitution Avenue from 3rd Street to 7th Street, NW
- Maryland Avenue from Independence Avenue to 3rd Street, SW
- 3rd Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW
- 4th Street from Madison Drive to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW
- 6th Street from C Street to Constitution Avenue, NW
The following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic from 3 a.m. on Saturday, March 16, 2024 to approximately 12 p.m. on Saturday, March 16, 2024:
- Constitution Avenue from 9th Street to 15th Street, NW
The following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic on Saturday, March 16, 2024 from 6 a.m. to approximately 12 p.m.:
- Constitution Avenue from 15th Street 23rd Street, NW
- 10th Street from Constitution Avenue to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW
- 12th Street from Constitution Avenue to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW
- 14th Street from Constitution Avenue to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW
- Virginia Avenue from 18th Street to 19th Street, NW
- 18th Street from Constitution Avenue to E Street, NW
- 1800 block of C Street, NW
- E Street from 18th Street to 19th Street, NW
- 19th Street from E Street to Constitution Avenue, NW
- 27th Street from Virginia Avenue to Whitehurst Freeway, NW
- I Street from 27th Street to Virginia Avenue, NW
- Calvert Street from 24th Street to Columbia Road, NW
- Adams Mill Road from 18th Street to Calvert Street, NW
- Columbia Road from 18th Street to 16th Street, NW
- Harvard Street from 16th Street to 5th Street, NW
- 5th Street from Harvard Street to Bryant Street, NW
- Bryant Street from 4th Street to North Capitol Street, NW
- North Capitol Street from Bryant Street to K Street, NW
- K Street from North Capitol Street to 5th Street, NW
- 4th Street from K Street to E Street, NW
- E Street from 4th Street to 6th Street, NW
- 6th Street from E Street to C Street, NW
Emergency no parking begins Friday
The following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking from 6 p.m. on Friday, March 15, 2024, to 6 p.m. on Saturday, March 16, 2024:
- Pennsylvania Avenue from 3rd Street to 7th Street, NW
- Constitution Avenue from 3rd Street to 7th Street, NW
- 3rd Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW
- 4th Street from Madison Drive to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW
- 6th Street from C Street to Constitution Avenue, NW
The following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking on Saturday, March 16, 2024 from 12 a.m. to 2 p.m.:
- Constitution Avenue from 7th Street 23rd Street, NW
- 10th Street from Constitution Avenue to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW
- 12th Street from Constitution Avenue to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW
- 14th Street from Constitution Avenue to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW
- Virginia Avenue from 18th Street to 19th Street, NW
- 18th Street from Constitution Avenue to E Street, NW
- C Street from 18th Street to 19th Street, NW
- E Street from 18th Street to 19th Street, NW
- 19th Street from E Street to Constitution Avenue, NW
- 27th Street from Virginia Avenue to Whitehurst Freeway, NW
- I Street from 27th Street to Virginia Avenue, NW
- Calvert Street from 24th Street to Columbia Road, NW
- Adams Mill Road from 18th Street to Calvert Street, NW
- Columbia Road from 18th Street to 16th Street, NW
- Harvard Street from 16th Street to 5th Street, NW
- 5th Street from Harvard Street to Bryant Street, NW
- Bryant Street from 4th Street to North Capitol Street, NW
- North Capitol Street from Bryant Street to K Street, NW
- K Street from North Capitol Street to 5th Street, NW
- 4th Street from K Street to E Street, NW
- E Street from 4th Street to 6th Street, NW
- 6th Street from E Street to C Street, NW
Rock 'n' Roll Half Marathon and 5k Map
