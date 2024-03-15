Rock ‘n' Roll Half Marathon to close many DC roads Friday, Saturday

The Rock 'n' Roll Half Marathon and 5K returns to D.C. this Saturday, March 16.

D.C. police announced the street closures of several roads and parking restrictions due to the run.

Drivers should plan on avoiding running routes and anticipate officers directing traffic near the course.

Nearly 20,000 runners are registered for the event.

The race will begin near 14th and Constitution on the National Mall and end near the Capitol grounds. The route goes into Virginia via the Arlington Memorial Bridge, along the Rock Creek and Potomac Parkway into Woodley Park, Columbia Heights, NoMa and near Judiciary Square.

Here's what D.C. police said about road closures and parking restrictions.

Road closures in DC on Friday and Saturday

The following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic from 6 p.m. on Friday, March 15 to approximately 6 p.m. on Saturday, March 16, 2024:

Pennsylvania Avenue from 3 rd Street to 7 th Street, NW

Street to 7 Street, NW Constitution Avenue from 3 rd Street to 7 th Street, NW

Street to 7 Street, NW Maryland Avenue from Independence Avenue to 3 rd Street, SW

Street, SW 3 rd Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW 4 th Street from Madison Drive to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

Street from Madison Drive to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW 6th Street from C Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

The following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic from 3 a.m. on Saturday, March 16, 2024 to approximately 12 p.m. on Saturday, March 16, 2024:

Constitution Avenue from 9th Street to 15th Street, NW

The following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic on Saturday, March 16, 2024 from 6 a.m. to approximately 12 p.m.:

Constitution Avenue from 15 th Street 23 rd Street, NW

Street 23 Street, NW 10 th Street from Constitution Avenue to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

Street from Constitution Avenue to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW 12 th Street from Constitution Avenue to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

Street from Constitution Avenue to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW 14 th Street from Constitution Avenue to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

Street from Constitution Avenue to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW Virginia Avenue from 18 th Street to 19 th Street, NW

Street to 19 Street, NW 18 th Street from Constitution Avenue to E Street, NW

Street from Constitution Avenue to E Street, NW 1800 block of C Street, NW

E Street from 18 th Street to 19 th Street, NW

Street to 19 Street, NW 19 th Street from E Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

Street from E Street to Constitution Avenue, NW 27 th Street from Virginia Avenue to Whitehurst Freeway, NW

Street from Virginia Avenue to Whitehurst Freeway, NW I Street from 27 th Street to Virginia Avenue, NW

Street to Virginia Avenue, NW Calvert Street from 24 th Street to Columbia Road, NW

Street to Columbia Road, NW Adams Mill Road from 18 th Street to Calvert Street, NW

Street to Calvert Street, NW Columbia Road from 18 th Street to 16 th Street, NW

Street to 16 Street, NW Harvard Street from 16 th Street to 5 th Street, NW

Street to 5 Street, NW 5 th Street from Harvard Street to Bryant Street, NW

Street from Harvard Street to Bryant Street, NW Bryant Street from 4 th Street to North Capitol Street, NW

Street to North Capitol Street, NW North Capitol Street from Bryant Street to K Street, NW

K Street from North Capitol Street to 5 th Street, NW

Street, NW 4 th Street from K Street to E Street, NW

Street from K Street to E Street, NW E Street from 4 th Street to 6 th Street, NW

Street to 6 Street, NW 6th Street from E Street to C Street, NW

Emergency no parking begins Friday

The following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking from 6 p.m. on Friday, March 15, 2024, to 6 p.m. on Saturday, March 16, 2024:

Rock 'n' Roll Half Marathon and 5k Map

