Guns, ‘Booby Trap’ Found During Search Leading to Fatal Police Shooting: Police

New details were released on Tuesday about a police-involved shooting in Potomac, Maryland

By Sydney Coplin

The Lemp Family

Police found three rifles, two handguns and other evidence executing a search warrant that led to the shooting of a man in Potomac, Maryland, March 12, according to new information released by the Montgomery County Police Department on Tuesday.

Duncan Socrates Lemp, 21, was fatally shot by an officer while police were searching his home on the 12200 block of St. James Road.

“The police had obtained a search warrant for the home, however the search warrant makes no mention of any imminent threat to law enforcement or the community. No resident of the home had any criminal record,” Lemp’s family said in a statement last week.

Police said they began investigating Lemp after receiving an anonymous tip at the beginning of the year, in addition to a criminal history as a juvenile. He was prohibited from legally possessing or purchasing firearms in Maryland until age 30, police said.

Photos: Rifles, Handguns and ‘Booby Trap’ Found During Search Warrant Leading to Potomac Shooting

Upon being served the search warrant, Lemp refused to comply with commands for him to show his hands and get on the ground, police said. They discovered a rifle in front of the entrance to his interior bedroom door.

There was also a device designed as a “booby trap” attached to the inside frame of the exterior door leading to Lemp’s bedroom, police said. The device was meant to explode and shoot a shotgun shell toward anyone entering the bedroom, police said.

Detectives from the Major Crimes division are continuing this investigation.

