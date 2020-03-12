Local
Potomac Man Fatally Shot by Police Attempting to Serve Warrant

By Iris Vukmanovic

Police shot and killed a man while trying to serve a warrant.
Police shot and killed a man in Potomac, Maryland, Thursday while serving a warrant at a house, according to the Montgomery County Department of Police.

Officers were serving a “high risk” warrant for firearms-related offenses at a house in the 12200 block of St. James Road about 4:30 a.m. SWAT officers were entering the house when they encountered the suspect, identified as Duncan Socrates Lemp, 21. Lemp was shot fatally by an officer assigned to the Special Operations Division - Tactical Unit.

The officer involved was placed on administrative leave per standard protocol, according to police. Detectives from the Major Crimes division are still investigating the incident.

