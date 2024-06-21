Residents raise concerns following fatal shooting in DC's Shaw neighborhood

A young man was shot and killed late Wednesday night in the Shaw neighborhood of Northwest D.C.

D.C. police identified the victim as 21-year-old Vaughn Dozier Jr. of Upper Marlboro, Maryland.

The shooting along S Street NW between 9th and 10th streets is one of many in that area this summer, and residents of Shaw say they’re concerned for their safety.

“I’m really concerned about safety, because it’s not secure,” a neighbor said. “It’s very often we see that there is assault.”

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

D.C. police records show in the past three years, the quarter-mile radius around the area has seen 10 homicides, 196 robberies and 227 stolen vehicles.

"I don’t really go out past nine,” one resident said. “We pay for an extra parking space because of all of the break-ins for our cars.”

D.C. police have put out a lookout for a man in a black sedan but are still investigating the shooting.

“It’s just really sad,” one neighbor said. “Sometimes it seems too reckless and too dangerous.”

News4 sends breaking news stories by email. Go here to sign up to get breaking news alerts in your inbox.