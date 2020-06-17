Chesapeake Bay

Researchers Predict Smaller ‘Dead Zone' in Chesapeake Bay

By The Associated Press

The Chesapeake Bay
Shutterstock

Researchers are predicting a slightly smaller-than-average oxygen dead zone in the Chesapeake Bay this year.

One of the main reasons why is because there was less rainfall washing pollution off of farms and cities and into the nation's largest estuary.

The forecast was released Wednesday by researchers from the University of Michigan, the University of Maryland and the Chesapeake Bay Program.

Local

Juneteenth 19 mins ago

The History of Juneteenth

Archie Elliott 28 mins ago

Mother of Man Fatally Shot by Police While Handcuffed in Cruiser Petitions for Case Reopening

The so-called dead zones are created when nitrogen pollution fuels an overgrowth of algae that eats up much of the water's oxygen.

Swaths of water that have little or no oxygen cannot support wildlife in the bay’s vast ecosystem, which includes crabs, oysters and various species of fish.

The pollution often comes from farm manure and sewage treatment plants.

Researchers said low-oxygen areas in the bay are expected to be about 9% smaller this based on a 34-year average. Areas with no oxygen are expected to be 4% lower than average.

The researchers were quick to point out that the bay's dead zone is still loo large and reflects the continued need to reduce pollution flowing into the bay.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Chesapeake Bay
Coronavirus Pandemic COVID-19: Data, Charts & Maps Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Health Changing Minds Safe at Home U.S. & World Investigations NBC4 Responds The Scene NBCLX Community Harris' Heroes Vote: Polls & Trivia Traffic
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us