Report: John Wall ‘Planning' to Sign With Clippers After Rockets Buyout

By Matt Weyrich

Report: Wall ‘planning’ to sign with Clippers after buyout originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Well, that was quick.

Not long after the Houston Rockets reportedly bought out John Wall from the final year of his contract, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the former Wizards point guard is “planning” to sign with the Los Angeles Clippers once he clears waivers.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Wall, 31, sat out the entire 2021-22 season while the Rockets unsuccessfully attempted to find a trade partner. He was due to make $47.4 million next year, but ESPN’s Tim MacMahon reported that the two sides agreed to pay him $40.9 million for his unconditional release.

Local

Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia local news, events and information

75 Years of NBC4 8 hours ago

NBC4 Celebrates 75 Years of Serving the DC Region

The News4 Rundown 4 hours ago

Aftermath of Roe v. Wade Overturned: The News4 Rundown

Once Wall does clear waivers, he will be an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career. But that evidently won’t result in a return to D.C., where Wall spent the first nine years of his career and made five straight All-Star Games. Instead, he’ll join up with Kawhi Leonard and Paul George in Los Angeles as the Clippers attempt to get back to the playoffs.

The Wizards, still absent a starting point guard, will have to look elsewhere when NBA free agency begins.

Copyright RSN
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds LX News NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us