Repair Worker Accused of Hiding Camera in DC Apartment to Spy on Women

A Maryland man who does home repairs and remodeling hid a video camera inside the bathroom of a D.C. apartment where a mother and daughter live, authorities say.

Prosecutors said 41-year-old Eddy Giron installed a small camera in the bathroom of the apartment in Southwest D.C. near the Waterfront Metro station while he did remodeling work.

The camera recorded video of one of the women wearing only a t-shirt and of Giron going through the women's undergarments, police said.

Giron, of Hyattsville, installed the camera in late June, according to charging documents. Prosecutors said Giron moved the camera to different locations in the bathroom over the course of three days, including inside a vent and beneath the sink aimed at the toilet.

"It's a very sick thing. Someone hired a contractor and when you vet your contractor, you expect them to do the work that you've paid them to do - not any extra like placing a stealthy camera some place on your property to record you in your private interactions in your home. I’m thankful that the complainant in this case was able to detect that camera," Metropolitan Police Department Chief Robert Contee said.

Police searched Giron's home and seized two laptops, a sports camera, another small surveillance camera, iPad and cellphone. No evidence was found on any of those devices, according to court documents.

Detectives are investigating the possibility that there could be other victims.

"You know, ultimately, we have people in our community, unfortunately, who do sick things like this, and when those things are detected, there has to be accountability for them," Contee said.