Recent Violent Crimes Leave Fredericksburg Residents Worried About Their Safety

Two shootings and a stabbing in the same area of Fredericksburg, Virginia, have neighbors worried.

At least two suspects are still on the loose.

Alejandra Vasquez, who lives near the crime scenes, normally heads down her stairs on Sunday for church, but she said this past Sunday it was a somewhat divine intervention that she didn’t go.

“I could’ve been right there when that happened; I could’ve been killed too,” Vasquez said.

The walk from her Fredericksburg apartment requires Vasquez to step over tile stained from a Fourth of July.

A 49-year-old woman called the police saying she was shot. Dispatchers talked the woman through administering her own first aid until help arrived.

It kept the woman alive long enough to get to the hospital where she is still fighting for her life.

The shooter is on the run.

“I’m feeling very worried because, I mean, you know, I’ve got kids. That could’ve been one of my kids,” Vasquez said.

The shooting outside of Vasquez' front door is just the latest in a series of violent crimes, all in the same area of Fredericksburg.

Police and fire set up a mobile command unit at a nearby apartment complex after a 38-year-old man was shot and killed there June 26.

Just five days before that, a man was stabbed there. All of this happened less than half of a mile away from the shooting on Sunday.

Fredericksburg police arrested and charged Jacquin Davis, 45, with second-degree murder.

Jermaine Conway, 42, was charged with aggravated assault for the stabbing, but police have not caught him yet.

Fredericksburg police say they need the community's help to identify the shooter from Sunday. People are encouraged to call the police if they see or hear anything.