Suspects Wanted in Deadly Hit-and-Run Crash in Downtown DC

Two people ran from a deadly crash over the weekend in downtown D.C., police say.

D.C. police released a video Tuesday that shows one suspect wearing a yellow Lakers shirt running from the scene of the crash at 14th and K streets NW just before 1 a.m. Saturday.

The suspect was inside an Acura TLX that ran a red light at a high rate of speed, collided with a Hyundai Elantra and set off a chain-reaction crash, police said.

The driver of the Elantra, 20-year-old Jamya Williams, of Greenbelt, Maryland, was injured and died a day after the crash.

A BMW X5 and a Nissan Maxima were also hit in the crash. Medics treated the drivers of those vehicles at the scene, police said.

It's unclear if the man in the yellow shirt is the driver or the passenger of the Acura. Police say both of them ran off.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 202-727-9099 or submit a tip anonymously to 50411. The department is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.