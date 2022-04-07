Rat Problem Reported at High School in Southeast DC

A student at Bard High School Early College D.C. in Southeast says rats have been a problem at the school for days now.

Her mother says her daughter is afraid to return to school.

“She was like, it’s just rats running everywhere,” Nikkeishia Parmely said. “They’re, like, playing tag in the hallways, and when we go in the bathroom, it’s even more in the bathroom.”

“That’s unacceptable to me in a learning area, and it’s very, very frustrating,” she said.

The D.C. Department of General Services sent News4 a statement, saying in part, "We take the health and safety of students and educators at our schools very seriously. We are aggressively taking action on this situation and are working through on a plan to address the rodent concern at Bard High School, to include trappings to be put in place during spring break next week and additional cleaning.”