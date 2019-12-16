Radford Student Died of Opioid Toxicity Compounded by Asthma

An 18-year-old college student from Culpeper, Virginia, found dead in a jail cell in September died of opioid toxicity compounded by asthma.

The medical examiner ruled Aris Eduardo Lobo-Perez’s death was an accident. The official cause of death was listed as acute buprenorphine toxicity with acute and chronic asthma contributing, according to the medical examiner. Buprenorphine is an opioid used to treat pain and opioid addiction.

Lobo-Perez was a freshman at Radford University, which is about 35 miles southwest of Roanoke.

The Radford University Police Department arrested Lobo-Perez and took him to the New River Valley Regional Jail about 11:55 p.m. Sept. 11, jail Superintendent Gregory P. Winston said. He was charged with public swearing or intoxication in public, Winston said.

At 7:50 a.m. Sept. 12, jail officers making routine checks found Lobo-Perez unresponsive in his cell. Emergency Medical Services went to the jail and pronounced him dead at the scene.