Protesters Gather at Nellie's Sports Bar After Woman Dragged Down Stairs

The sports bar posted a statement to their Instagram account which said that they were “incredibly upset and disturbed to see what happened last night"

By NBC Washington Staff

People gathered to protest outside Nellie's Sports Bar Sunday after a woman was seen being dragged down a flight of stairs and out of the establishment.

Video of the incident posted to Instagram shows people jumping in and fighting with the man dragging the woman. 

It is unclear what led to her being removed or if a police report has been filed. 

Protesters marched from the sports bar to the owner’s house, located nearby. Some people came back to Nellie’s, but crowds appeared much smaller by 10:30 p.m.

The sports bar posted a statement to their Instagram account which said that they were “incredibly upset and disturbed to see what happened last night.”

They claim to be conducting a full investigation into the situation and also said "events like this are completely unacceptable to us.”

