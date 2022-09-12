fatal hit-and-run

Prominent Reverend's Granddaughter Killed in Hit-and-Run on BW Parkway

By Nuria Diaz Munoz

Mariah Narain
Rev. Anthony Motley

A woman was struck and killed in a fatal hit-and-run crash early Sunday morning on the Baltimore-Washington Parkway in Anne Arundel County, Maryland State Police said.

The woman, identified as 21-year-old Mariah Narain of Gambrills, was pronounced deceased at the scene after receiving medical attention from medical service personnel. 

Maryland State Police responding to a dispatch Monday before 6 a.m. found Narain lying on the road with a white 2018 Volkswagen 10-15 feet over the guardrail. Police said the woman was driving the SUV but veered off the road for unknown reasons and crashed. 

Investigators believe Narain, the granddaughter of the Rev. Anthony Motley, exited her vehicle after the crash and was struck by oncoming traffic. 

Motley said in an email that his granddaughter was on her way home after work.

“Good morning, friends, colleagues, family, this was my Granddaughter, Mariah, my daughter Tracie’s only daughter,” Motley wrote in an email. “She was (is) loved by many, especially her mother and Aunt, her siblings and cousins. Her life was cut short because of an accident.” 

The investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact the police at 410-761-513. 

