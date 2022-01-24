‘Profound Consequences': Montgomery State's Attorney Addresses Ghost Guns After School Shooting

The Montgomery County state’s attorney shared strong words about ghost guns and guns in schools outside a courthouse Monday, on the same day that the teenager charged in a shooting at Magruder High School attended his detention hearing.

Steve Alston Jr., 17, was charged as an adult with attempted murder. He is accused of shooting and critically wounding a 15-year-old student on Jan. 21 inside a Magruder High School bathroom. The incident led to a lockdown that went on for hours.

“Guns have no place in our schools,” State's Attorney John McCarthy said. “Guns will not be tolerated. There will be profound consequences to anyone who brings a gun into our schools.”

Police said the pistol used was a ghost gun, a weapon with no traceable serial number generally sold in parts and then assembled.

McCarthy said this academic year, five ghost guns have been recovered from county schools.

“I’m concerned because this is not the first ghost gun that’s been seized from a minor or a child in Montgomery County,” he said.

Law enforcement sources said police are looking into the possibility that the motive for the shooting was an ongoing dispute between the students.

The victim remains in critical condition, according to McCarthy.

“We still continue to pray for this young man,” he said. “This young man is fighting for his life. His battle is not over.”

Alston is being held without bond at a juvenile facility. The case is being heard in an adult court now, but there is a chance a judge could decide to handle it in juvenile court.