Prince George's to Lift Indoor Mask Mandate

Prince George's County will lift its indoor mask mandate Monday as COVID-19 case rates continue to drop, officials announced Friday.

"After consulting with our health officials, we are confident in our decision to lift the indoor mask mandate on February 28,” Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks said. "At the beginning of the pandemic, we told our community we would follow the data, and the data now tell us it is safe to remove our masks."

Alsobrooks acknowledged that some residents might want to continue to wear masks so residents should "continue to be respectful of each other."

Prince George’s County is currently the only jurisdiction in Maryland in the moderate range of transmission, as defined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

As of Friday, the county has a case rate of 44.98 cases weekly per 100,000 residents and a positivity rate of 2.29%, which the county says is less than half of what those rates were two weeks ago.

“All of the County’s key COVID-19 metrics have been trending in the right direction, and we expect that to continue in the weeks ahead,” said Dr. George Askew, the county's deputy chief administrative officer for Health, Human Services, and Education.

Alsobrooks reminded residents that the federal mask mandate is still in place for public transportation.