Prince George's Police Chief Resigns Amid Allegations of Systemic Racism in Department

Prince George's County's chief of police has resigned after the ACLU held a press conference attacking the department's record on racial discrimination.

County Executive Angela Alsobrooks announced she accepted the resignation of Chief Hank Stawinski, effective immediately.

The resignation comes as the NAACP was considering a vote of no confidence in the chief Thursday evening.

Officers from the department joined with police groups to call out what they call systemic racism within the department. One civil rights group is called for Stawinski to step down.

An explosive new report filed in federal court Thursday alleges mistreatment of Black and brown Prince George’s County Police Department officers, a failure to fairly investigate allegations and a failure to support whistleblowers.

The 94-page report by a law enforcement veteran includes witness testimony, evidence naming officers and accounts of multiple incidents of harassment and discrimination. Many details were heavily redacted by the county.

The police department did not immediately comment on the report.

#Breaking: A new 94 page report investigating @PGPDNews by a policing/DOJ consulsant & expert claims the department has inadequate polices for racial harassment and discrimination and that Chief Hank Stawinski has failed to investigate many allegations brought to him by officers. pic.twitter.com/veK4qoIzQi — Tracee Wilkins (@TraceeWilkins) June 18, 2020

News4 exclusively interviewed a panel of PGPD officers alleging racial disparity in the department in 2018. The department enacted a mandatory implicit bias training course in conjunction with the University of Maryland to help address those issues. News4 exclusively reported on officers walking out of that class.

Today, the professor who helped create the class spoke out for the first time.

“We have one of the most innovative programs and they chose not to utilize it and did a watered-down implicit bias training,” the professor said.

Many officers who participated in the press conference signed on to a U.S. Department of Justice investigation into the department.

Community activist Kema Harris questioned the county's response to that investigation.

“The county does more to protect the chief, when you think they should protect the officers who speak up,” Harris said.

Officers said they hope the report will create changes that protect them and the community they serve.

“I’m speaking for officers who are afraid to speak up, who are intimated,” Lt. Sonya Lancaster said.