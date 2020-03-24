coronavirus

Prince George’s Man Is 4th Death in Maryland Due to the Coronavirus

A Prince George's man in his 60s died from COVID-19, officials say

By Associated Press

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Maryland reported its fourth death due to the coronavirus on Tuesday.

The state's health department said the Prince George's County resident was in his 60s and suffered from underlying medical conditions.

What to Know

  • The global coronavirus pandemic has prompted leaders in D.C., Maryland and Virignia to temporarily close schools and some businesses
  • Coronavirus causes symptoms including fever, cough and shortness of breath
  • Most people have mild symtoms and can recover in about two weeks, while more serious cases can require hospital care

The health department also reported that Maryland has had at least 349 cases of the new coronavirus. That's 61 more than on Monday. It's also the biggest one-day jump in confirmed cases in the state so far.

On Tuesday morning, Gov. Larry Hogan visited the Baltimore Convention Center, where the Maryland National Guard is working to create a field hospital to treat people with the virus.

