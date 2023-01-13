Prince George's Man Accused of Coercing Children to Make Explicit Videos

A Prince George's County man coerced children to participate in sexually explicit videos and threatened to distribute the recordings if they didn't produce more videos for him, police say.

Maryland State Police arrested 21-year-old Isaiah S. Poole, of Suitland, Thursday and charged him with numerous counts related to child porn possession, distribution, soliciting minors and causing minors to be subjects in pornographic performances by causing emotional distress.

A Maryland State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigation found that Poole coerced multiple minor victims into producing sexually explicit videos and then threatened to distribute the videos if the children didn't continue to participate, police said.

Members of the task force served a search and seizure warrant at Poole's home Thursday morning with the help of the FBI, police said. A preliminary forensic review of his electronic devices seized at the scene revealed multiple child pornography files. Poole was arrested at the scene.

Poole was transported to the Prince George’s County Detention Center, where he is being held without bond.

Troopers are working to determine if there are any additional victims in this case. Police are asking anyone with information on this case to call the Maryland Center For Missing and Unidentified Persons 1-800-637-5437.