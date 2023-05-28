Woman Struck, Killed by Driver in Prince George's County: Police

A woman was struck and killed in Prince George’s County on Sunday, according to police.

The pedestrian was hit at around 12:45 p.m. in the 6700 block of Calmos Street, Prince George's County police said.

Authorities said officers found the woman at the scene and she was taken to a hospital, but was pronounced dead shortly after.

The driver of the vehicle fled the scene, police said.

The intersection of Calmos Street and Cindy Lane was closed due to the investigation.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.