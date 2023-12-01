Woman killed in Landover crash after another car seen ‘flying down the street': Police

A woman is dead after a crash in Landover, Maryland, early Friday flipped an SUV upside down, police said.

The crash investigation has shut down southbound Landover Road at Kent Town Place.

According to witnesses and Prince George's County police, the woman driving the SUV was trying to make a turn at Landover Road (Route 202) and 75th Avenue.

A sedan “came floating down, flying down the street” and T-boned the SUV, Reginald Williams said. He'd been leaving a 7-Eleven and saw the SUV flip.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

The SUV flipped three times before ending up on its roof in the parking lot near the 7-Eleven, he said.

Bystanders tried to help the woman, but she was trapped, Williams said.

"We was trying to rip the door apart so we could try to at least get her body out... the car was so smashed in. It was so, so smashed into it. We couldn't do nothing until the paramedics came," he said.

The driver of the sedan was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive, police said.

Prince George’s County police responded about 1:10 a.m. The woman was pronounced dead on the scene, police said.

Further details on the killed driver’s identity were not immediately released.

A crumpled silver SUV resting on its roof and a white car with serious front-end damage were seen surrounded by yellow police tape, video from the scene shows.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Prince George’s County police.