Woman Found Dead in Langley Park; Boyfriend Charged

By NBC Washington Staff

A 48-year-old woman was found dead in her home on Saturday in Langley Park and her boyfriend was charged, police say. 

Gumercinda Juarez-Vasquez was found suffering from trauma in the 1400 block of Kanawha Street, Prince George’s County police said. Officers responded at about 5:10 a.m. and pronounced her dead. 

Marciano Lucas Ramos, 24, was arrested and charged with first- and second-degree murder. 

According to the preliminary investigation, Lucas Ramos “pushed the victim during an argument, causing a fatal injury to her head,” police said. 

Lucas Ramos was held without bond. Anyone with information is asked to contact police. 

